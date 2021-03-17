Aberdeen streets closed due to police incident

A police incident has forced several streets in Aberdeen city centre to be closed.

The incident, reported as a concern for a person, was reported at 4.15pm near the multi-storey car park on Virginia Street.

As a result, police have closed off surrounding streets while officers attend.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.15pm today, police attended a concern for person call at the multi-storey car park in Virginia Street, Aberdeen.

“The roads surrounding the car park are currently closed while police deal with the incident.”