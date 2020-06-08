Aberdeen road to close for fibre works

An Aberdeen road is to shut while fibre works are carried out.

A section of Claremont Street in the city is to be shut while duct laying work is carried out by City Fibre.

A traffic notice stated: “The effect of the order is to impose a temporary prohibition of driving on Claremont Street, Aberdeen, between its junction with Granton Place and the boundary between number 29 Claremont Street and 124 Great Western Road from 8am on June 30 until 5pm on July 3.

“There will also be a prohibition of waiting on either side on the following streets between 8am and 5pm Monday to Saturday; Albyn Grove, Claremont Street, Granton Place, Union Grove, Aberdeen from 8am on June 15 until 5pm on July 26.

“Access to properties will be maintained, but no through traffic will be possible.

“Due to any ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the no-waiting restrictions will not be implemented for the full duration of the order and will only be implemented as and when required.

“The no-waiting restrictions will be demarcated by the use of no-waiting cones for no more than 50 metres at a time.

“The measures are necessary to protect public safety during duct laying works being carried out by City Fibre.”