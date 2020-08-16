Aberdeen street to close for resurfacing work

An Aberdeen street is to close temporarily while road resurfacing works are carried out.

Golf Road in Seaton will shut between its junctions with Park Road and Regent Walk from 7.30am on August 24 to 5.30pm on September 4.

Aberdeen City Council officers have made the traffic order to protect public safety while the work is being carried out.

There will also be a prohibition of waiting in place between 7.30am and 5pm from Monday to Friday from August 24 to September 4 in the area.

An alternative route has been suggested to drivers looking to travel this way via Regent Walk, King Street, Seaforth Road and Park Road.

Meanwhile, Crown Crescent in Peterculter will also be shut from 7.30am on August 24 to 5.30pm on September 11, between its junctions with Coronation Road.

The measures are necessary to protect public safety during resurfacing repairs being undertaken.