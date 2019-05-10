Friday, May 10th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen street reopens after fire at former school

by Callum Main
10/05/2019, 1:32 pm Updated: 10/05/2019, 1:32 pm

An Aberdeen road has reopened this afternoon following a massive fire at a former school.

More than 40 firefighters battled the blaze at Victoria Road School this morning.

Video: Roof of Victoria Road School collapses as fire crews battle massive blaze

During the incident a number of roads, including Victoria Road and Abbey Road were closed by police – leading to diversions for motorists and public transport.

Police Scotland has now confirmed the streets have reopened with drivers thanks for their patience.

 

