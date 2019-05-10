Aberdeen street reopens after fire at former school
An Aberdeen road has reopened this afternoon following a massive fire at a former school.
More than 40 firefighters battled the blaze at Victoria Road School this morning.
Video: Roof of Victoria Road School collapses as fire crews battle massive blaze
During the incident a number of roads, including Victoria Road and Abbey Road were closed by police – leading to diversions for motorists and public transport.
Police Scotland has now confirmed the streets have reopened with drivers thanks for their patience.
Victoria Road in #Torry #Aberdeen has now REOPENED after it was closed while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a fire. Thanks for your patience. #ABZTravel.
