Aberdeen street market cancelled due to lack of participants

Organisers of an Aberdeen street market have spoken of their disappointment after it was cancelled due to a lack of businesses taking part.

The George Street market will not take place in October and November after a lack of interest from both business and the public.

Organised by the Greater George Street Traders’ Association, the produce and crafts market usually takes place on the first Saturday of every month.

Stuart Milne, chairman of the association and general manager of Finnies the Jeweller, said: “It is sad but now we need to look at what the public want to see on George Street.

“There was a lack of participation in both the July market and in September, and as we go into the colder months, I doubt that was going to improve.

“When we first set it up, it was set to be organised for the first Saturday of every month, but it became hard to find a time when another market or event was not going on within the city centre.

“Now the traders on George Street, who are members of the association, will be busy with the festive period and there will be the Christmas market on Broad Street.”

Mr Milne said cancelling the next two markets does not mean there will be no more similar events for the area.

He added: “We just need to go back and discuss what we are going to do next. It is still believed by many to promote and create vibrancy in the George Street area.

“With the current trend of high streets, we are still looking to do more to promote businesses.

“There is just not enough interest for the market at the moment because businesses who take stalls within also go to other markets across the north-east.”

Mr Milne hopes that a possible return of the popular Diamond Hunt in aid of Maggie’s will boost George Street’s businesses.

He said: “It proved really popular but we are just discussing it at the moment to see if it is worth doing again.”

The event, which took place earlier this month, saw treasure hunters scour the Roof Terrace Garden above the St Nicholas Centre to hunt for a chance to win a £5,000 loose certified diamond.

The market was funded by both Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council, and was agreed by all that it would not go ahead with the two remaining events of the year.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Inspired said: “It is disappointing to see the cancellation of the George Street Market after valiant efforts by local businesses and organisers to make a success of the initiative.

“Aberdeen Inspired will continue to work closely with levy payers in the area on any viable options in the future.”

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment.