Saturday, June 29th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Man dies after being found injured on Aberdeen street

by Adele Merson
29/06/2019, 10:39 am Updated: 29/06/2019, 12:20 pm
Police at the scene on Claremont Street
Police at the scene on Claremont Street
Send us a story

A man has died after being found injured on an Aberdeen street.

Officers were called to the city’s Claremont Street at around 4.20am today, after receiving a concern call for a man who had been found injured.

The scene on Claremont Street.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the Claremont Street area of Aberdeen at around 4.20am this morning after a concern call was received for a man who had been found injured.

“Sadly, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing however there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and the death is being treated as unexplained.

“As is normal practice, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Breaking