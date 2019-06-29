Man dies after being found injured on Aberdeen street

A man has died after being found injured on an Aberdeen street.

Officers were called to the city’s Claremont Street at around 4.20am today, after receiving a concern call for a man who had been found injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the Claremont Street area of Aberdeen at around 4.20am this morning after a concern call was received for a man who had been found injured.

“Sadly, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing however there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and the death is being treated as unexplained.

“As is normal practice, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”