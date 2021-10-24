News / Local Aberdeen street cordoned off after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in early hours of morning By Ross Hempseed 24/10/2021, 4:15 pm Updated: 24/10/2021, 4:27 pm Cordon of Police in Ashvale Place in Aberdeen. Picture By Scott Baxter A residential street in Aberdeen was cordoned off after an alleged sexual assault in the early hours of the morning, police have confirmed. Officers have now launched an investigation into the alleged assault on Ashvale Place, which took place at around 3.25am on Sunday. One nearby resident told us that they heard a commotion on the street at around 3am. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe