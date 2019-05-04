Aberdeen street closed in early hours of morning due to police incident

An Aberdeen street was closed for several hours this morning following a police incident.

King Street, between St Clair Street and Urquhart Road shut at around 3.30am while emergency services responded to a concern for welfare.

Vehicles and pedestrians were asked to take an alternative route.

The street reopened around 7.30am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It was a concern for a person’s welfare, which was dealt with at the time.”

