Aberdeen street blocked off by police amid concern for a person

A street in Aberdeen has been blocked off by police amid concern for a person.

Officers were called to the scene on Virginia Street in the city centre at around 7.20pm.

The fire service is also on the scene, after being called to assist around 25 minutes later.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Officers are currently on the street because there is concern for a person.

“It is blocked by the emergency services at the moment.

“We were called at 7.18pm.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We have two appliances on the scene, where we were called out at 7.43pm.”