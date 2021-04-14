Aberdeen Strathspey and Reel Society releases lockdown recording

An Aberdeen-based traditional orchestra music society is to release their first lockdown recording.

The Aberdeen Strathspey & Reel Society have rehearsed virtually during lockdown culminating in production of the track.

The dedicated group, comprising 13 of the society’s members, recorded two popular waltz melodies entitled, ‘Belle Mere’ and ‘Kate Martin’.

Senior orchestra members, including fiddlers, accordionists, double-bassists, and pianist, recorded their parts of the track at home.

Distance proved no barrier, with one member joining from as far away as North Carolina in America.

Ronnie Gibson, Musical Director of Aberdeen Strathspey & Reel Society, said:

“We’ve been meeting virtually for the past year now, and it’s been great for keeping the group together.

“One of the main reasons we do it is for the social aspect.

“But the limitations of rehearsing on Zoom is that we can’t hear the full orchestral sound.

“So, it was to give our weekly orchestra rehearsals a bit of focus and something to work towards.

“And to recreate, even remotely, that sound that we’re used to from our in-person rehearsals and concerts.

© Supplied by Aberdeen Strathspey

Prior to lockdown, the members rehearsed at Hazlehead School, and have done for the past four years.

They continue to rehearse virtually which Ronnie says felt bizarre to begin with.

He said: “It’s funny how normal It feels now, but it was totally bizarre at first.

“We’ve been on Zoom now for the past 9 months but can’t wait to be back together again in person.

“We’re hoping it will be allowed after the summer, but we’re philosophical about it when it happens now.

“It’s one of the silver linings of the virtual rehearsals is that people can take part from wherever they are.

“We had a member from America who’d been studying in Aberdeen for a year but then moved back.

“With virtual rehearsals she was able to take part again which was great.

“Same with people who had perhaps wanted to join the society but due to work commitments couldn’t travel in person.

“Now they’re able to just log on and take part.

“There have been definite upsides to all this disruption.”

© Supplied by Aberdeen Strathspey

Through a series of online teaching workshops, the group also received tuition from two experts in the field of orchestra music.

Paul Anderson, based in Tarland, is one of the best-known Scottish fiddlers of his generation.

Similarly, Mara Shea is a professional violinist from the United States.

“It was something a bit different and something that during an in-person experience we’d be able to do,” Ronnie said.

The ASRC track will go live on Friday to the society’s main social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, and You Tube.