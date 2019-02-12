Aberdeen supermarket launches rainbow roses for Valentine’s Day to raise cash for charity

A north-east supermarket is doing its bit to support homeless youngsters by launching a “rainbow rose” this Valentine’s Day.

Morrisons in Aberdeen has partnered with the Albert Kennedy Trust, which helps LGBTQ+ youths who are suffering homelessness.

As part of the scheme 50p from each rose, which is part of the store’s The Best range, will be donated to the charity which provides safe housing and support.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Developed by Morrisons’ own florists, the roses have been dyed so each petal is a different colour of the rainbow.

Carrie Reiners, the charity’s director of fundraising, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Morrisons on their Rainbow Rose campaign for Valentine’s Day.

“We are always looking to raise awareness and raise vital funds to support the work we do to provide safe homes and support to young people who face homelessness.”