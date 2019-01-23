Aberdeen store to remain open as Patisserie Valerie goes into administration

An Aberdeen branch of a cake chain looks set to remain open as Patisserie Valerie enters administration.

Administrators have confirmed that 71 stores have closed, resulting in 920 redundancies.

The number consists of 27 standalone stores, 19 Druckers outlets and 25 Patisserie Valerie concessions in Debenhams, Next and at motorway service areas.

However, it’s understood the Aberdeen store will remain open.

KPMG said the remaining 122 outlets will continue to trade while the administrators seek a buyer for the business.

David Costley-Wood, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “Since our appointment less than 24 hours ago, we have been pleased with the level of interest we have received in the business, and so remain hopeful of achieving a positive outcome.

“In the meantime, we can reassure customers that across the remaining 122 stores, it is all but business as usual.”