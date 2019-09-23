Aberdeen store still open despite scaffolding

An Aberdeen furniture store today said it is still open for business – despite being under scaffolding for several months.

Annie Mo’s said it has had no choice but to have scaffolding put up covering the full length of the shop to allow for repair works on the building above it.

Emily McDonald, sales assistant and daughter of business owner Judith, said the scaffolding was erected this week and will remain up over the most important trading time of the year.

It has been erected so that the owners of the building, Langstane Housing Association, can carry out essential pointing repairs.

Emily said: “It’s happening whether we like it or not.

“Driving past, you can’t see the shop anymore.

“In less than a month, on October 10, we’re having a big preview event for Christmas.

“Over the festive season we sell a lot of Christmas decorations and our windows draw people in.

“We are keen to stress, as an independent store on Union Street, that we are still very much open for business and the footfall of passing customers.”

The store is in discussions over potentially getting a large banner to put on the scaffolding, along with fairy lights, to try to keep drawing customers in off the street.

The Aberdeen business was opened in 1991 and sells furniture, upholstery and household accessories, plus clocks and mirrors.

A Langstane Housing Association spokeswoman said: “The scaffolding is required to allow us access to carry out essential pointing repairs and decoration of the windows on the Union Street facade. We expect the scaffolding to be in place until about mid-November.”