Aberdeen stem cell donor gives man second chance at life

A man who donated his stem cells has described the moment he found out he had given someone a second chance at life.

Paul Flecher-Herd, 28, made his donation in March after it was found he was a match with someone battling leukaemia.

Six months later he received an update from the Anthony Nolan Trust – including a card from the recipient.

In it, the man – whose identity Paul will not find out until a later date – revealed he had made a full recovery and was enjoying spending time with his wife and two children.

Paul, of Kingswells, said: “The first thing I felt when I read the card was just huge relief for the recipient and his family.

“It really is a feeling I’ve never felt before. I can’t put it into words.

“To have given him a second chance to enjoy life with his wife and kids when he may not have been able to is just unbelievable.

“Although I don’t know who he is yet, I feel like we will always have a bond between us.”

Paul initially signed up in memory of his friend Cammy Smith, who passed away in 2014. He has also set up a petition to change the law around employers giving people time off to donate.

Paul said: “If it wasn’t for Cammy I probably wouldn’t have signed up in the first place so this is all really thanks to him.

“It’s still important to raise awareness. I still don’t think many people know what it’s about.

“Hopefully we can make it real for people that you could save a life.”

Rebecca Pritchard, head of register development at the Anthony Nolan Trust, said: “We are incredibly thankful to Paul and he should be very proud of the difference he has made, giving a patient with blood cancer a second chance of life.

“People who are aged 16-30 and in good general health can join the Anthony Nolan register.

“We’re particularly keen for young men to consider joining as they provide more than 50% of all stem cell donations but make up just 18% of our register.”

To sign Paul’s petition, visit bit.ly/2nBfIrq

To sign up to the stem cell donation register, visit anthonynolan.org/join