Aberdeen stem cell donor in call for more to join fight on blood cancer

A north-east man who donated his stem cells to a blood cancer charity is encouraging others to sign up.

Andrew Dobson, from Peterhead, signed up to the DKMS register after being encouraged by a friend.

To sign up, volunteers must check their eligibility and request a swab kit.

After it has been carried out, the samples are sent back to the charity for testing.

From there, human leukocyte antigens (HLA) tissue characteristics are analysed and typed, and anonymous data is held on the UK stem cell registry, which can be searched for a potential match around the world.

Andrew, 44, said: “It was about a year ago I signed up for a swab kit, I just thought I have nothing to lose. At Christmas last year I got a phone call to say that they had found a match.

“I had to give around five vials of blood to see if I was a 100% match.

“That all came back fine.

“I had to go down to London and have another round of tests.

“They flew me down and all my transport and accommodation was paid for.”

Andrew, who works for BT Openreach and is also in the Army Reserve, hopes to spread the word about the charity, to encourage more people to get on board and sign up.

As a coach at Fraserburgh Football Club and part of a 150-strong squadron with the Army Reserve, he hopes to inspire others to register as well.

While in London, Andrew gave 16 vials of blood.

Andrew said: “Back in mid-February I got a call again.

“I went down in March.

“At 9am I had a needle in one arm. It separates the stem cells and the plasma.

“They need to check if they’ve got enough stem cells – four million.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

While in London, he said the process was easy to go through, and he even had the opportunity to see some of the city while recovering.

Andrew said: “I went to the pub afterwards, I promised it to myself before I went in.

“It’s a five-hour process.

“It was the best pint of Guinness I’ve ever had.

“They offered for me to take a partner or friend down.

“I didn’t have anyone I could bring down with me so I was Billy no mates in the hospital.

“I got to see some of London while I was there though.

“My blood might have gone somewhere in Europe. I was told that it went to someone in France.”

Andrew added: “I can write an anonymous letter to my donor if I want but I don’t get to find out anything unless they write back to me.

“I’ve been around people with cancer and I just want to raise awareness of DKMS.

“It’s a good thing to be giving a life to someone.

“I could be helping anybody out in the world.

“It’s a worthwhile charity.”

A spokeswoman for DKMS said: “In the UK less than 3% of the population are registered as potential blood stem cell donors, so I would actively encourage anyone aged 17-55, who is in general good health to consider registering, like Andrew did.”

To request a cheek swab kit, or find out more, visit dkms.org.uk