Aberdeen steakhouse accepting bookings ahead of hospitality sector reopening

An Aberdeen steakhouse has announced it is gearing up for its reopening next week.

Miller and Carter, located on Union Street, is now accepting bookings and will be welcoming back diners on July 15.

It comes after the Scottish Government eased lockdown restrictions this week, with outdoor hospitality areas such as beer gardens reopening for the first time in months.

A statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page said: “We’re delighted to hear the announcement that restaurants in Scotland are able to open from July 15 and we look forward to being able to welcome our guests back for our famous Miller & Carter ‘Masters of Steak’ experience.

“To ensure that this amazing experience is compliant and safe for all of our guests and team, we thank you in advance for your understanding that our booking policy will look a little different.

“Bookings are now available and for the immediate future will only be available at our website.”

People are limited to parties of six people and reservations can only be made up to 30 days in advance just now.

