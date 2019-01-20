Aberdeen stage set as dancers go ‘Wild in Wellies’

An award-winning show is taking the stage to entertain youngsters across the north-east.

Indepen-dance 4 is to bring its award-winning Four Go Wild in Wellies to the Music Hall on February 9 and 10.

Aimed at three to five-year-olds, the stage show features bobble hats, scarves and tents that have a life of their own, and is described as a unique look at the inventiveness and curiosity in the world.

The show has been created by award-winning composer David Goodall, choreographer Stevie Prickett and director Anna Newell, who won the 2017 Tonic Theatre Award for “women who are changing the face of UK Theatre”.

The team has been striving together for more than 20 years, creating work for younger audiences, and Indepen-dance 4 has been praised for its innovative and high quality touring productions.

The four dancers – Hayley Earlam, Emma Smith, Neil Price and Adam Sloan – have worked with some of the UK’s leading choreographers and musicians over a number of years.

The newly refurbished Music Hall opened its door for the first time last month after a £9 million renovation.

Tickets for Four Go Wild in Wellies are available to buy on aberdeenperformingarts.com, or by phoning the box office on 01224 641122 or visiting the box office at HMT, the Music Hall and The Lemon Tree.