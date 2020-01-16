Aberdeen sports clubs cash in on big brands support

Major retail brands have partnered with a fundraising platform developed in the north-east.

Fantastic Fanatics, which raises funds for sports, has linked up with more than 100 national brands including Boots, John Lewis, Iceland, Currys PC World and KFC.

Fans are now able to raise money for their local sports clubs either online or in-store by simply shopping at any of the registered retailers and a percentage of the sale will go towards the group.

Club Sport Aberdeen – which provides a voice for sports clubs in the city – has signed up as a partner to Fantastic Fanatics.

Brian Pahlman, spokesman for the group, said: “Sports clubs are so important to a local community for people of all ages.

“However, it can be difficult for clubs to provide a range of sporting activities due to lack of funds.”

For more information go to www.fantasticfanatics.com