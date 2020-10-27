Aberdeen sports clubs awarded more than £15,000 in National Lottery funding

Sports clubs across the north-east have been handed a welcome cash boost.

Dyce Rugby Club, Cove Youth Football Club, Aberdeen and District Table Tennis Association and Kincorth Amateur Football Club have received cash grants totalling a combined £15,650, from The National Lottery Community Fund in partnership with sportscotland.

The funding comes from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland, which awards small grants of between £300 and £10,000.

Aberdeen and District Table Tennis Association will use its grant of £7,000 to replace older table tennis tables with new ones that can be used at competition level.

The group will then distribute the older but still usable table tennis tables to local community groups and centres.

Aberdeen and District Table Tennis Association development officer, Dick Ferro, said: “We are delighted to have received this grant from Awards for All.

“Not only will it significantly improve the quality of the equipment that is used by our aspiring youngsters at the Table Tennis Academy but it will also allow us to distribute equipment to facilities throughout Aberdeenshire to enable the continued growth of our sport for all ages.”

Kincorth Amateur Football Club will use a grant of £7,000 to refurbish portacabins for use as dressing rooms.

And Cove Youth Football Club has received £1,000 to purchase hand sanitiser that will allow better hygiene for their youth teams on return to training.

Dyce Rugby Club will use a grant of £650 to buy additional rugby balls that will allow them to be sanitised more frequently as well as the purchase of additional PPE equipment.

Chairman of Kincorth Amateur Football Club, Kris Harris, said: “We are incredibly thankful to the National Lottery Awards for All Scotland in partnership with sportscotland for the awarded funding.

“This will significantly aid the delivery of our multi-purpose on-site facilities, which will be a catalyst to promote youth development initiatives and enhance community integration.”

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “This funding from The National Lottery will make a huge difference to clubs and communities the length and breadth of the country. The grants will help improve sporting opportunities as part of Scotland’s world-class sporting system for all.

“A huge thanks must go National Lottery players – without their contribution today’s investment on sports clubs and physical activity organisations would not have been possible. That contribution is playing a critical role in supporting people, projects and communities during these challenging times.”

Applications for National Lottery Awards for All Scotland are received on a rolling basis and can be received at any time.

To find out more, go to www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk or phone 0141 846 0447.