Aberdeen sports charity launches complimentary sanitary items to help tackle period poverty

Sport Aberdeen will offer complimentary sanitary items at its city venues in a bid to tackle period poverty.

The charity aims to have the free products available at its fitness and swimming facilities within the next month.

Sport Aberdeen is working alongside charity and social enterprise CFine on the scheme.

David Selkirk, Sport Aberdeen’s director of community leisure operations, said it was important for them to get involved.

He said: “Sport Aberdeen is proud to support this move in providing free sanitary products throughout Aberdeen and Scotland.

“It is my hope that our customers will take full advantage of this offering.”

Mr Selkirk added: “As a local charity we look to support the whole community with a specific focus on those most in need and this is just small way in which we can help.

“Statistics show an alarming number of girls and women often do not participate in sport due to lack of sanitary products, but by removing this barrier, we can encourage more people to take part in physical activity.”

Dave Simmers, CEO of CFine, said: “CFine is delighted for Sport Aberdeen to join the group of organisations providing access to free sanitary products in Aberdeen.”