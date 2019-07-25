Aberdeen sports charity helps prevent vulnerable people feeling lonely

An Aberdeen sports charity has highlighted the role leisure trusts play in preventing loneliness in vulnerable people.

Sport Aberdeen organised a meeting with MSP Lewis Macdonald to explore how activities can help combat long-term illness – and cut costs for the NHS.

The meeting was held in response to the Scottish Government’s Health and Sport Committee’s inquiry into primary health care services across Scotland. A report will be published detailing its findings in September.

Alistair Robertson, managing director of Sport Aberdeen, said: “We are continually working alongside people in communities, with our partners in Community Planning Aberdeen including the city’s Health and Social Care Partnership, to address health inequalities in the city, engaging in innovative ways to help mitigate the effects of ill health, in turn reducing the financial burden on health care services.

“Our diverse range of services have been developed in direct response to the expressed needs of people experiencing combinations of social isolation, long-term illness, declining health, injury and life-limiting conditions.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Among the programmes run by the organisation is Move More Aberdeen, aimed at people and their carers experiencing a combination of isolation and ill health.

It received more than 700 referrals from healthcare professionals, with more than 22,000 people taking part.

The second phase of the inquiry is now under way and the Scottish Parliament Health and Sport Committee has issued a call for views as they look into the future design of primary care health services.

Mr Roberton added: “We will look to learn from the inquiry’s findings and continue to contribute our knowledge and expertise of delivering health and wellbeing initiatives, while offering solutions that can prevent people from falling into health crises in the first place.

“As a charity we are committed to creating opportunities, inspiring people and changing lives through sport and physical activity.”

For more information on the services available, visit www.sportaberdeen.co.uk