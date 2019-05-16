Aberdeen sports centre up for national award

An Aberdeen sports centre has been nominated for a top national award.

Sport Aberdeen’s Get Active @ Sheddocksley facility has reached the final of the 2019 ukactive awards in the Scottish centre of the year category.

The centre was recently refurbished, with work completed in November.

The winners will be announced at the Uprising Conference in Manchester on June 6.

Sport Aberdeen’s director of community leisure operations David Selkirk said: “We’re delighted to have made it through to the finals.

“Last year, we won Scottish Centre of the Year for our Get Active @ Jesmond facility and we are hoping to replicate this success at this year’s awards with Get Active @ Sheddocksley.”