Aberdeen sports centre to reopen to members this weekend

An Aberdeen sports centre will reopen its doors to members this weekend.

Albury Sports Centre in Ferryhill will be allowing members to play tennis from Saturday.

The outdoor facility has been shut since the start of the pandemic and also includes a putting green and croquet field.

We are pleased to announce that we are re-opening for members only on Saturday 6th June. Memberships lasting until the… Posted by Albury Sports Centre on Wednesday, 3 June 2020

They will be opening a booking system for members to reserve tennis courts and help them comply with social distancing measures.

The usual pay and place service will be unavailable.

Memberships lasting until the end of March 2021 will be half price.