Aberdeen sports centre staff sign up to give blood and save lives in teambuilding effort

Staff at an Aberdeen extreme sports charity have done their bit to help save lives as a team.

Workers at Transition Extreme got together to donate blood last week, using it as an opportunity to bond as colleagues while helping patients in urgent need of blood transfusions.

The event was organised by Linzi Harrow, 30, the charity’s youth and community co-ordinator.

She said: “I had only been once and when I gave blood I wondered why it had taken me so long.

“It came up in conversation and it turned out a lot of people in the company wanted to do it but hadn’t got round to it.

“I suggested we do it as a team. A lot of people were really up for it and some of them just needed a push to get it done.

“It was great for the team to get together to do something like that. It helped us as a group and meant we were doing something really worthwhile.”

Linzi revealed some of the staff also used the opportunity to overcome a lifelong phobia.

She said: “Certain colleagues had a really bad fear of needles so they were able to use this as an opportunity to overcome that.

“That was a really good chance for us to bond as a team as well, because the rest of the guys were really supportive.

“Everyone is really keen to do it again.”

The team now plans to make group donations a regular event – and want others to get involved.

Linzi said: “What I would love to do is make this something we do every three months or so.

“There were obviously people who couldn’t do it this time who would have liked to so it gives them the chance to get involved and do their bit.

“From a personal point of view I will definitely be doing it again and hopefully it will become a regular thing.”

She added: “For anyone thinking about giving blood, my message would be to do it.

“The staff make it really easy because they are so good and make you feel at ease.

“Once you find out about the benefits of giving blood it’s a no-brainer – especially as it’s such an easy process.

“It’s 20 minutes of your time but it could make such a huge difference to someone else’s life.”