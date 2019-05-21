Aberdeen sports centre named and shamed in gender pay row

An Aberdeen sports centre has been named and shamed over gender pay equality after a watchdog said it had not received a report.

Organisers with more than 249 staff must send pay figures to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which has claimed Aberdeen Sports Village missed a reporting deadline.

A sports village spokesman said it published the report on its own website several months ago and sent it to the commission – but it might not have arrived due to an administrative error.

He added the content of the report showed a “significant” drop in the difference in pay.

The commission, which is the national equality body, received reports via its online portal from more than 10,700 organisations before the April 4 deadline.

A commission spokeswoman said it wrote to the sports village after the deadline asking it to submit the report or risk being named and shamed.

The commission said it did not receive the report and so included the sports village on a list of 47 organisations yesterday.

“The commission has notified the organisations it will start formal investigations and assessments to determine if they are breaking the law,” said the spokeswoman.

She added: “If this is the case, they will be required to publish the figures immediately and organisations that do not co-operate could face legal action.”

The commission’s chief executive Rebecca Hilsenrath said: “There’s no excuse for missing the deadline and we will be making sure all employers that haven’t published their figures are held to account.”

The report, which is signed March 20, is visible on the sport village’s website and on the UK Government’s website.

It stated the company’s average gender pay gap dropped from 9.2% to 1.7% between April 2017 and April 2018.

The report added: “We ensure we reward our staff fairly for the job they do, regardless of gender, and we have a clearly defined pay structure that is competitive and rewarding and we believe our gender pay gap reflects this.”

An Aberdeen Sports Village spokesman said: “We employ a higher proportion of females to males and are proud to say that our pay gap has dropped significantly. This reflects our fair and equal pay structure that rewards staff based on skills and experience, regardless of gender. “