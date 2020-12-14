Aberdeen sports centre introduces ‘passport’ for easy access

Aberdeen Sports Village has introduced a new “passport” system to make access easier for non-members.

Bosses at the facility have made the move as those who are not members but are part of clubs with block bookings are required to sign in at reception on each visit – something they believe creates “significant disruption”.

The new scheme will allow those people to “fast-track” through reception, minimising congestion in the complex as well as improving security.

In a statement, ASV said: “To ensure that entry into the facility is as simple and quick as possible, groups will no longer need to approach reception. They can fast-track through reception to their session and it will minimise ‘grouping’ in the reception areas.

“When reception gates are open, there are poor or absent customer checks making it difficult to establish if customers have legitimate reasons for entry.

“This means we do not have full control over the safety of members and legitimate users which we need to overcome as the safety and wellbeing of our members/users and staff is always paramount.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the case for ASV to have better control of access and to collect the contact details of customers is clear and understood by all.”

The ASV Passport has already gone live and is being phased in.

All passports purchased before July 31 2021 will remain valid until July 31 2022. Those bought after that date will remain valid for 12 months.

Until December 31, it is available at an introductory cost of £5 per person. After that date, the cost per customer varies based on the number of members in a club.

For more information, visit aberdeensportsvillage.com/membership-overview