Aberdeen sports centre honoured at national awards ceremony

A newly-refurbished Aberdeen sports centre has been recognised at a prestigious UK-wide awards ceremony.

Sheddocksley Sports Centre underwent a £350,000 revamp last year and has now been chosen as the leisure capital project of the year at the Community Leisure UK awards.

Beating the hotly tipped Warrington Sports and Health Hub, which cost a reported £20 million, the Sport Aberdeen-run facility walked away with the gong at the Manchester ceremony on Wednesday evening.

Not content with just one gong, the team at Sport Aberdeen also received another accolade when volunteer Aimee Work was recognised for her work with youngsters across the city with the outstanding individual volunteer award.

Aimee is chairwoman of Aberdeen’s Active Girls Committee, and was acknowledged by the judges for using her own personal experiences and challenges to become an advocate for local girls, as well as championing their participation in physical activity in efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Through her work, Aimee has increased the profile of the relatively new group, which is the first of its kind in Scotland, to help girls and young women become more active.

Her work also earned the group recognition from the Scottish Parliament.

Despite losing out in a third category in which they were nominated, Sport Aberdeen was the only authority across the UK to take home two gongs in one night.

The group’s managing director Alistair Robertson said: “I could not be prouder of everyone at Sport Aberdeen – our board, staff and volunteers for helping to put our hard work on the UK stage.

“These prestigious awards are just reward for great teamwork and the partnership-focused approach we take to all we do.

“I am also absolutely thrilled for Aimee. It is fitting tribute for what she has achieved at such a young age and she is an ambassador the city should cherish.

“It is also recognition of the great work of the Active Schools team and the Active Girls Committee who work hard to get girls engaged in sport.”

The £350,000 refurbishment of the sports centre – which featured £50,000 from Aberdeen City Council and included the introduction of a 60-unit fitness studio and a group exercise space, as well as a complete overhaul of the centre’s reception area – saw gym membership double in just under a month.