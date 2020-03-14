Aberdeen sporting festival returns

Thousands of pupils from across Aberdeen will have the opportunity to take part in physical activity as a sporting festival returns.

The Aberdeen Youth Games is a city-wide initiative developed by Sport Aberdeen’s Active Schools team, Robert Gordon University (RGU) and the North East Scotland College (NESCol).

More than 100 student coaches will deliver activities in primary schools, culminating in the Festival of Health at the Aberdeen Sports Village on May 22, with last year’s event drawing record numbers.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen’s head of sport and active communities, said: “The initiative has become a hugely anticipated and enjoyable event in Aberdeen’s sporting calendar and it underlines the importance of keeping young people active in a fun environment while giving students invaluable experience.”