Aberdeen sporting body wins top award

Sport Aberdeen has scooped a top accolade.

The sporting initiative struck gold at the 2019 Elevator Awards winning in the Enterprising Communities category.

The awards took place at Aberdeen’s Ardoe House Hotel.

The Enterprising Communities Award highlights an organisation or business that demonstrates a strong commitment to its locality.

Sport Aberdeen’s chairman Colin Taylor said: “It is fantastic to know that our efforts are not only acknowledged and celebrated but are truly making a difference within the communities that Sport Aberdeen serves.

“As we continue to be recognised both locally and nationally, this strengthens our platform.

“It allows us to continue to build upon new and existing partnerships, broadening our reach and allowing us to continue to change lives through sport and physical activity in communities.”

Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson added: “I am delighted that Sport Aberdeen has been named as the winner of the Enterprising Communities category.

“This is recognising our place at the heart of the community and highlighting the ongoing work that is carried out year after year by all of our dedicated staff, volunteers and board members.”