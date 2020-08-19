Aberdeen sport centre sorry after breaching Covid-19 rules

Senior figures at an Aberdeen sports club are facing calls to step down after they allowed games of squash to be played during lockdown. breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Committee members at Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club, on Cranford Road, have come under fire from members after admitting the courts were used during lockdown.

Under current regulations put in place by the Scottish Government, indoor sport and leisure activity is not permitted.

Members have continued to pay fees – including the highest category of £666 a year – during the crisis, even though they have been unable to use the club’s facilities since March.

Emails seen by the Evening Express, show some members, including secretary Dave Ireson, have been using the time in lockdown to carry out a major refurbishment of the club, including replastering and repainting courts.

In response to member’s question about why “the unmistakable noise of a squash ball being struck” could be heard from the courts during lockdown, Mr Ireson admitted: “The concession for this level of effort was that we have occasionally had the odd hit after finishing working in the evenings.

“Given the close proximity of working there was no way that if either of us had Covid-19 we would not pass it to each other; therefore having a hit after added no material risk to the community.

“I believe the majority of the committee either knew directly or indirectly that this was happening, and some have confirmed in writing on more than one occasion given the level of maintenance activity that this was deemed okay given the circumstances.”

He added: “I realise that everyone is getting to the end of their tether with the lockdown and distancing rules – our intent was never to disrespect the membership, but rather use it as an opportunity to improve the facility free of charge for the benefit of all.

“The small quid-pro-quo is the occasional game of squash to keep the spirits and enthusiasm up which genuinely have flagged at times.”

Mr Ireson’s admission prompted some members to ask for their fees to be refunded, while others accused the committee of using the club as a “personal playground”.

One said: “A committee is there to represent the interests of the club and must seek approval to make decisions and not run the club as their own personal playground.

“My personal opinion is that those who have breached the law and therefore jeopardised the future of the club should stand down with immediate effect and be expelled from the club.

“I also believe it would be morally right to refund to members the fees they have paid which were paid only in the faith they were protecting the long term future of the club.”

A club source told the Evening Express: “It’s shocking the committee have decided it is okay for them to do this even though the club is required by law to be closed.

“It shows a blatant disregard for the law and an insult to all the members they have asked to keep paying without any hope of getting a game of squash in the near future.

“The people responsible for this need to take a long, hard look at themselves and resign.”

Other members have warned any further instances of the courts being used will be reported to Police Scotland – that, however, has not happened so far.

In a statement, the club’s committee said: “ASRC is a large, not for profit facility with a significant backlog of maintenance issues due to being an ageing facility, and without the tireless intervention of a small number of committed individuals, facilities such as this would have closed and fallen apart long ago.

“Closing the club for a significant length of time during this period has given clubs like ASRC the opportunity to deal with some long standing maintenance issues that would not be possible or feasible during normal times.

“We are aware that this approach during the Covid outbreak has been taken in a number of other facilities like this around the country by other groups of dedicated volunteers to try and improve their facilities for the benefit of their members and the wider community.

“A small group of committed volunteers from ASRC has dedicated hundreds of hours of free labour over the last four months or so, to complete a lengthy list of refurbishment activities, which is entirely for the benefit of the members and wider community.

“In addition to the below maintenance activities, we have also supported the NHS and local community in the early days of the pandemic by organising a the delivery of hot meals to the local community (specifically for those individuals who could not get to the super markets or prepare their own hot food), as well as delivering excess meals to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to support our NHS workers. This was supported by our team of volunteers.

“Occasionally there was one member of the committee (who has offered their resignation to the committee) and one other individual who stepped on court infrequently during this time to provide a little motivation for the ongoing refurbishment, therefore it was felt the risk was extremely low. We apologise to the membership and wider community whole heartedly for any distress this has caused, and we have now ceased this activity along with the maintenance programme due to the concerns raised.

When asked whether committee members would resign, or whether members would be offered refunds, a spokesman said: “These are decisions for the individuals involved and then the wider membership, in terms of ensuring the ongoing management and financial health of the facility. We have also been contacted by numerous members who are extremely supportive and appreciative of the efforts by the small group.”