Aberdeen Spectra festival cancels Sunday entertainment as Storm Dennis takes hold

Organisers of an Aberdeen festival have cancelled tonight’s entertainment due to Storm Dennis.

The Spectra festival of light was due to mark its grand finale tonight and organisers were hopeful it could go ahead despite strong winds gripping the city.

However, they have now announced it will not be able to proceed due to safety considerations.

A Spectra spokesman said: “We have worked very hard to try and keep Spectra up and running despite Storm Dennis’s efforts.

“However the safety and enjoyment of our visitors is paramount and unfortunately, due to extreme and changeable weather conditions, we are disappointed to have to cancel this evening’s event.”

He added: “In the five years that the festival has been running, we have been very lucky with the weather, however in the face of such extreme conditions we need to prioritise public safety.

“We’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to those who came and shared the return of Spectra with us this year.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately due to safety reasons with Storm Dennis and the high winds today, Spectra is cancelled tonight.

“Thanks to everyone who came along in the last few nights – we’ve loved your photos and the atmosphere in the city centre has been fantastic.”