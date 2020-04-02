Aberdeen solicitors slam Scottish Government bid to remove jury from criminal trials

Plans to conduct solemn criminal trials without a jury during the coronavirus pandemic have been shelved – but the fact the move was even considered has been branded “massively concerning”.

The Coronavirus Bill, introduced at the Scottish Parliament earlier this week, had included provision for solemn trials, normally heard before a jury of 15 members of the public, to be held without one.

After a strong backlash from the legal profession, however, those plans have been delayed.

But defence lawyers have hit out at the move even being considered.

Stuart Murray, of Murray Ormiston and president of the Aberdeen Bar Association, branded the legislation “poorly conceived”.

He said: “The removal of the jury system from Scots law, however temporary, would be an unprecedented step backwards in an otherwise forward-thinking democratic society.

“While the government has decided to reserve the abolition of jury trials until April 21, it is vital that the jury system is maintained, not only for the protection of accused persons, but to allow members of the public chosen for jury duty to continue to represent the public interest for the people of Scotland.”

Gregor Kelly, partner at Lefevre Litigation, said: “I am pleased that the Scottish Government has seen sense in reversing their knee-jerk proposals to conduct solemn trials in the absence of a jury, which gave me and my fellow lawyers cause for grave concern.

“It is enshrined in our legal system that in serious cases, where on conviction a custodial sentence is a distinct possibility, that every accused person has a right to be tried by a jury of their peers, who it is hoped will bring their everyday experience of life to bear in coming to a fair decision.”

Paul Barnett, partner at George Mathers & Co, said it was a “huge relief” the proposals had been shelved, and said it would have been a “significant erosion of an accused person’s rights”.

He added: “It is, however, massively concerning that such a plan was even being contemplated without any proper consultation process.”

The Scottish Government will now work with relevant stakeholders to consider any other practical or legislative solutions to the issue.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We will work constructively with the legal profession, victims’ organisations, political parties and the judiciary to consider the best way to enable solemn trials to progress while social distancing requirements are in place.”