Aberdeen solicitor welcomes plans to restart jury trials by summer

The senior partner of an Aberdeen law firm has welcomed plans to restart jury trials by the summer.

It comes after The Lord Justice Clerk, Lady Dorrian, set out the first steps to restart jury trials again in Scotland.

They were suspended on the back of lockdown restrictions.

Lady Dorrian, who is leading a working group with representatives from across the justice sector, has announced that planning is under way for an initial number of High Court jury trials to take place in July.

The group was convened earlier this month to look at ways juries could maintain strict social distancing in the light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This could mean running trials with less jurors – there are normally 15 in Scotland.

Gregor Kelly, of Lefevre Litigation in Aberdeen, stressed that these trials should be given the “utmost priority”.

He added: “We are dealing with issues of people’s liberty and extremely serious life-changing consequences for the accused, complainers and witnesses.

“I have been taken aback that it seems to be court policy to prioritise getting commercial and civil litigation back up and running, yet fundamental issues of liberty are not being addressed, which I find concerning.

“I know there is a working party dealing with the possibility of less jurors and ways around the current 15-juror system and we need to deal with it as an utmost priority.”

Jury trials were stopped earlier this year after Scotland’s most senior judge Lord Carloway concluded that it wasn’t safe to allow the proceedings to go ahead.

The Lord Justice General believed that allowing jurors to sit in the high court wouldn’t be consistent with advice given to the public by health watchdogs.

Mr Kelly added: “It is difficult, because when jurors go down to be selected there is a pool of 50 sitting in close proximity and I certainly wouldn’t like a member of my family to be put in that situation.

“I think a reduced number of jurors has to be the way forward.”

Mr Kelly said the backlog of court cases will soon become “insurmountable” if a solution is not found.

He added: “It needs to happen sooner rather than later. There is a massive backlog and it is clearly is causing a great deal of angst for people who are perhaps contemplating going to court to give evidence.

“They are sitting there in lockdown wondering what is going on.

“People need to have some sort of knowledge that the judicial process is continuing and there is certainly an air of fear about the unknown.

“I think it is essential fundamental parts of our democracy such as the judicial process are not to be interrupted.”

Defence lawyer Alex Burn said he was not sure how 15-person jury trials could operate from a social distance.

He said: “I don’t know how the social distancing will realistically work in Aberdeen, whether they will place the jurors in a different court, or have them join in virtually.

“I don’t think it’s a great idea to have it virtually, I think it’s important that jurors can make their assessment when they can see the person as opposed to the picture.

“If you are assessing someone it’s not just who you see, it’s the way you see it – it’s their demeanor which is important.

“If we have to wait for justice, we have to wait. It will still happen at some point.”

North-east MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “The current crisis has created a backlog of cases in the criminal justice system, which has led to unacceptable delays for witnesses and victims in cases which have had to be put on hold.

“The announcement that jury trials could restart in July is a welcome one, but of course it is vital that all necessary health precautions are taken to protect court staff, victims and witnesses and the members of juries themselves by ensuring that physical distancing guidelines will be observed.”

