Aberdeen social enterprise receives £36,000 grant to fund increased support

An Aberdeen social enterprise has been granted £36,000 to increase and improve its services across the north-east.

Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) is dedicated to improving health and wellbeing, while also providing support for vulnerable individuals and families in the community.

They hold food related events such as foodbanks, cooking classes and mobile cafes.

All proceeds raised through their events go back into the support they provide.

Throughout lockdown this support has also come to include delivering hundreds of food parcels around the region every day.

Demand for resources and support has never been higher.

To help with this, The Baker Hughes Foundation, who aim to support organisations promoting health and wellness, have granted CFINE £36,000.

Romain Chambault, vice president for Oilfield Equipment in Europe at Baker Hughes, said: “As an active member of the community here in north Scotland, it’s important to give back and support the organisations that are making our community a better place to live and work.”

The money will not only fund training, resources and equipment, but a new refrigerated vehicle to enable them to deliver more food parcels.

Fiona Rae, depute chief executive of CFINE, said: “CFINE is delighted to receive such tremendous support from Baker Hughes Foundation; the demand on CFINE’s resources is high and with an additional vehicle, we can ensure essential deliveries can be maintained to meet the increasing demand across the north of Scotland.”

Mr Chambault highlighted the efforts of the team during the pandemic.

He added: “Since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak, CFINE has helped people facing hardships and it’s an honour to be able to support the efforts they are making to care for those in need.”