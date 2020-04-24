Aberdeen social enterprise distributes food packs to youngsters affected by Covid-19 pandemic

A north-east social enterprise is supporting young people in the city by distributing food packs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen Foyer, which works to tackle youth homelessness, recently partnered with Aberdeen Cyrenians, Social Bite and CFine to distribute food supplies to people who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness.

The social enterprise is one of the charities involved in the AC2U campaign, which is supported by the Evening Express and Original FM.

The aim is to get as many essentials delivered across the north-east as possible each day.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Foyer said: “On Monday, Wednesday and Fridays we collect and deliver 55 Social Bite food bags containing sandwiches, biscuits and a drink.

“These are distributed among our supported accommodation sites for young people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as well as young people we support through Housing First.

“Young people really appreciate this support and the food bags are very welcome – it’s like a free meal deal. We have also been helping with the distribution of parcels of food stuffs, clothes and hot food through AC2U.

“People are really happy and grateful to receive these items because often there’s no one else to help them.”

One recipient of the food bags said: “I get a message to say when the delivery is due so I know when it is arriving and to look out for the person dropping it off.

“It’s great to see someone. I really look forward to the drop-offs, it’s a chance to say hello at a distance. I don’t see anyone else so it really matters to me and puts a smile on my face.”

Aberdeen Foyer also distributes leaflets with the deliveries about the type of support it can offer. People are encouraged to get in touch if they need help with tasks such as sorting out their finances or benefits, counselling or online training to prepare them to get into work.

The spokeswoman added: “The public has been amazing making donations to AC2U. Our thanks to everyone who continues to contribute – these deliveries are vital and make such a difference to the people who need it most.”

