Aberdeen social enterprise celebrates 20th anniversary

A business set up to support a charity helping homeless youths in Aberdeen improve their lives is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Social enterprise Foyer Graphics was founded to help fund the costs of accommodation and training courses for young unemployed adults.

The profits go to the Aberdeen Foyer charity which provides supported housing for people up to the age of 25.

Young adults are also given the chance to take part in employability programmes to train them up to work in industries with skill shortages, boosting their chances of employment.

Foyer Graphics manager Julie Wemyss said: “Foyer Graphics was set up before the term social enterprise was ever really widely known, and two decades ago, few charities had considered such an approach.

“The board at the time was very forward-thinking and felt this was something that would generate an income for Aberdeen Foyer, while also raising the profile of the work of the charity and exposing it more widely to the public.”

The graphics business also takes on youngsters for work experience from college, school and university, as well as people who are supported by Aberdeen Foyer.

Ms Wemyss added: “We’re incredibly proud to have managed to keep going for 20 years and that is in no small part down to the loyalty of our client base.”