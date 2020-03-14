Aberdeen social care group activities halted due to coronavirus

An Aberdeen social care charity has postponed a series of services.

VSA helps older people, carers and people with autism, additional needs and mental health issues.

The charity said its Easter Anguston Farm, Mercat Bookshop, Contact Centre, Saturday Club, Woodside and Broomhill Activity Centres and all corporate volunteering are suspended until further notice.

VSA has also suspended visits to its residential sites.

It added: “To maintain contact with family members and friends, we will be actively encouraging all residents to increase communication activity over the telephone, social media and video calling.

“Each of our residential facilities will be provided with additional electronic devices to enable this to happen.”