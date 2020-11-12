World Kindness Day: Aberdeen charity VSA launches campaign

A social care charity has launched a campaign to mark World Kindness Day.

VSA, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, provides care to vulnerable people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, including elderly people and those battling mental health issues.

The organisation has launched a new campaign called “150 Acts of Kindness” ahead of World Kindness Day tomorrow to encourage people across the north-east to help and support others.

The charity is encouraging people to participate by carrying out an act of kindness, whether it be buying a coffee for someone, giving a compliment to a stranger, or even calling a friend or family member to ask how they are.

As part of the campaign, the charity has also launched a “Pay it Forward” appeal to raise vital funds to allow them to support vulnerable adults and children living across the north-east.

Throughout the campaign, the charity will be sharing how the money you donate directly supports the most vulnerable people and their families.

Jennifer Mitchell, director of external relations at VSA, said: “We have seen demand soar for our help and support across our services and thousands of families across Aberdeen are struggling due to the global pandemic.

“We created this campaign hoping it will inspire people to carry out a random act of kindness for someone else, as now more than ever I think people would appreciate small kind gestures.

“We also hope it will inspire people to donate towards VSA. All money raised in our kindness campaign will go directly towards supporting vulnerable children and adults by providing things like food parcels, entertainment at care homes, mental health support and will help a family heat their home this winter.”

VSA has been caring for the people of Aberdeen for 150 years, and during this time has supported generations of families through two world wars, the Spanish Influenza outbreak, and the Aberdeen Typhoid outbreak.

The organisation was founded as the Association for Improving the Condition of the Poor on March 10, 1870.

Since then, it has grown to provide social care for thousands of children and adults with additional support or mental health needs.

The charity provides services for older people, offering care at home services, activity centres and weekend day care.

It also has a residential school for younger vulnerable people, housing support for young adults and vocational training to equip people with skills and placements to help them gain employment.