The new leader of the main opposition party at Aberdeen City Council was announced today.

Stephen Flynn is to take control of the SNP group at the Town House.

He will replace councillor Jackie Dunbar who earlier this month announced she was stepping down to focus on her family and ward duties.

Cllr Flynn, who represents Kincorth, Nigg and Cove, was voted in as a councillor last year after Callum McCaig was elected as MP for Aberdeen South at the general election.

At the time he pledged to be “a positive voice, not just for my ward, but for the city” and said he wanted to end the “in-fighting that goes on in the council”.

The current administration is a Labour-led coalition that includes Tories and Independents.

Cllr Dunbar, who represents Northfield and Mastrick North, was appointed last May following the resignation of Callum McCaig who was elected as MP for Aberdeen South.

She said she believed the SNP would win power from Labour at the election next year but said that leading the council was “not a role” she had ever aspired to.

Cllr Dunbar said she plans stand for re-election in her ward in 2017.