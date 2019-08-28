Aberdeen SNP councillor steps down

Aberdeen city councillor Catriona Mackenzie has announced her resignation.

Ms Mackenzie, who was elected to the Torry/Ferryhill ward for the SNP in 2017, has stepped down with immediate effect.

She has resigned due to a change in her personal circumstances.

She said: “It has been a privilege to serve the people of Torry and Ferryhill on Aberdeen City Council and I am resigning with a heavy heart.

“My personal circumstances have changed considerably from when I was elected and I feel that I must prioritise my health and family at this time.”

SNP Group Leader, Cllr Stephen Flynn, added: “Catriona’s resignation is obviously disappointing and I wish her well.”