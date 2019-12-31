Aberdeen slimming group gets chatty with Alan Carr

A group of slimming consultants from Aberdeen celebrated their groups’ successes by meeting a top chat show host and comedian.

TV personality Alan Carr co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

The team, which runs Slimming World groups in Aberdeen, were delighted to get a chance to meet Alan. Consultant Colleen Leask saying it was the perfect end to a fantastic year.

She said: “The Slimming World members make me burst with pride.

“Not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.”

Alan, who presented comedy chat show Chatty Man on Channel 4, said it was great to be invited to the event, held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives. Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultants and group every week.”