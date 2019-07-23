Aberdeen site managers receive Pride in the Job award

Two site managers for a north-east homebuilder have been awarded.

Ross Black and Fred Anderson from Cala Homes have been given the Pride in the Job quality award from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

The NHBC Pride in the Job awards recognise the industry’s best site managers and celebrates the exceptional contribution they make in creating homes of a high quality.

The award is the highest industry accolade a site manager can achieve in the house-building sector.

Both workers have said they are delighted to receive their awards, with Fred receiving his fifth Pride in the Job quality award.

Ross Black, site manager at CALA Homes’ Craibstone development in Aberdeen, said: “To receive my first Pride in the Job award for CALA Homes is a huge achievement for not only myself but my team.

“This award is testament to their support and dedication towards delivering high quality results.”

Fred Anderson, site manager at CALA Homes’ Grandhome development, said: “Even though this is my fifth Pride in the Job award with CALA, it means just as much to me now as it did the first time round.

“I’d like to thank my team for their commitment to quality and for all the hard work they put in daily to help create homes we can be proud to deliver to buyers across the region.”