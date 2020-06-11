Aberdeen sisters hand out 100 goodie bags at ARI after basketball challenge

Two sisters from the city have produced and donated 100 goodie bags to thank ARI nurses after raising £445 through a sports challenge.

Chloe and Callie Paul carried out a 700-basketball goal challenge during a week in May to raise enough funds to make up bags with treats.

The idea was thought up by 11-year-old Chloe, who wanted to thank the nurses working in wards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Callie, nine, was on board with the idea from the outset, which required the pair to score 100 basketball goals in their garden every day for one week.

The sisters, who are from Mastrick and attend Muirfield School, raised £445 through the challenge, allowing them to buy enough treats and food items to fill 100 bags.

These were delivered to the hospital staff last month from a safe distance.

Chloe and Callie’s mum, Denise Paul, said: “It was Chloe that came up with the idea one night while I was on a video call.

“Chloe plays basketball at school and for Beacon Basketball Club, so it was right up her street.

“As for Callie, she can’t wait to be in Primary 6 so she can play in the school team, too.

“Their PE teacher has spent a lot of time with them on basketball and they both love it.”

Denise said she didn’t anticipate her daughters raising such a significant sum of money.

She said: “When I found out about the challenge I thought it would end up being a little amount they would manage to raise, but it grew arms and legs and even school staff donated – which Chloe was over the moon with.

“The nurses were lovely and thanked both girls for the goodie bags.

“We met up with the staff – at a safe distance – from Ward 112 and 114, who are based on the same floor, and they couldn’t believe how many boxes we were dropping off.

“Ward 310 said it was an amazing gesture and they have also sent the girls a lovely thank you card.

“The girls loved doing the challenge and brightening up the days of the nurses. We’re all really proud of them.”

