Aberdeen sisters brightening lives of sheltered housing residents

A pair of budding artists have been doing their best to brighten up an Aberdeen sheltered housing complex during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sisters Katy, 9, and Emily Paul, 7, have been making the most of their time in lockdown by creating more than 40 drawings for Victoria Grange in Dyce.

Their work features rainbows and unicorns and has been placed in the windows of the complex on Victoria Street.

It is their own tribute to the NHS staff and care home workers who are busy battling coronavirus.

The Kingsford Primary School pupils came up with the idea for the vibrant display of colour because they have a family connection with the complex.

Their father Martyn Paul, 37, said his daughters have been focused on their artistic projects when they are not completing school work.

Martyn, who runs his own gym in Dyce, said it has been keeping them busy and the sisters are pleased

He said: “It is basically all they have been doing with their time. It has been their little project.

“They have made 40 drawings for the sheltered housing complex and it has taken a while but they have enjoyed it.

“The girls are chuffed with themselves and they like helping out.

“They have been getting outside and drawing pictures in the sun.

“They decided on the rainbow theme and there are some unicorns as well.”

They choose to display the pictures at Victoria Grange because of Martyn’s 24-year-old partner Jemma Mackland’s mother.

Lynne Hutchison works at the complex.

Katy and Emily are also unable to visit their great-grandfather, who lives in Belhelvie, and the drawings are their way to show they care.

Emily said: “I like drawing and hope it can make them smile, my great grandad liked the one we did for him as well.”

And Katy added: “I thought it would be a nice thing to do.

“Rainbows are bright and colourful and they make people happy.

“Some people might feel lonely and hopefully the rainbows will cheer them up.”

Martyn said he was proud of his children and their efforts to cheer up the residents and staff.

He said: “Katy and Emily make me very proud and they are kind-hearted little girls.

“They understand what is going on and hopefully we never have to go through this again.”

Victoria Grange sheltered housing complex is owned by Castlehill Housing Association and they have welcomed the colourful additions to the site.

The group’s CEO David Lappin said the drawings were “loved” by staff and residents alike.

He praised the efforts of the children and staff from the organisation My Care who look after the people who live there.

Residents from the community have also sent the staff and the tenants cakes and flowers to cheer them up.

Mr Lappin said: “As owners of the Victoria Grange Very Sheltered Housing in Dyce, Castlehill Housing Association would like to say that we have heard that our tenants and staff have loved the pictures that have been sent which have been displayed at the complex to express thanks to the NHS and the care providers.

“Castlehill would like to take the opportunity to thank My Care for the support and care they provide to our tenants and to the local community for the kind donations of cakes and treats for residents and staff.”

