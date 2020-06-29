Aberdeen singletons wanted for Zoom to Groom dating show

Are you single and ready to mingle?

An online dating show is looking for single people from Aberdeen to apply.

Zoom to Groom organises 90 second speed dates for singletons through Zoom.

Each person gets three possible matches, with dates broadcasts live on air on Saturday nights from 10pm.

Viewers can watch and interact with the laughs, the awkward moments and the blossoming love on Facebook, Youtube and Twitch.

Zoom to Groom became a cult online hit after married dad-of-three Andy Dunlop, from Darvel, decided to create some home entertainment during lockdown with his own ‘virtual pub’ The Stayin’ Inn.

Creator and host Andy said: “Zoom to Groom started as a group chat with friends about how diﬃcult dating was going to be during lockdown. We could never have anticipated how popular it would become.

“From the start it was clear people loved watching it, as well as taking part.”

The show caught the eye of BAFTA-winning Producer/Director Hannah Currie, from Glasgow, who came on board to launch series two of Zoom to Groom – with a revamped look and some unexpected twists and turns.

Episode One and Episode 2 of the new series have each reached over 10,000 viewers cross-platform, and counting.

Single people who want to apply just need to ﬁll out this simple online application form.