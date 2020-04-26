Aberdeen singing teacher recreates His Majesty’s Theatre in The Sims

A man has recreated a historic Aberdeen theatre in a video game to channel his love for musical theatre during lockdown.

Matthew Rose, 27, said he downloaded The Sims, a life simulation game that gives the player the power to create people and buildings, when the restrictions were first announced.

The Bridge of Don resident, who owns MJR Vocal Tuition and teaches singing, clocked between 25 to 30 hours in the passion project.

He added: “I played The Sims when I was younger and I hadn’t played it for years.

“When we got put into lockdown I decided to download it again.

“I designed theatres on The Sims before, but the technology back then was not the same as today.

“I thought why not make His Majesty’s since we can’t visit it right now and it’s one of my favourite buildings.”

Mr Rose said the Edwardian venue holds a special place in his heart since he has been part of a few musical theatre productions in the past.

“It took me about 25 to 30 hours on and off, across four weeks.

“I’m a bit of a perfectionist so I know there are still things I know aren’t accurate.

“There were some moments when I wanted to start over.

“I started by following the seating plan and built the building around it.”

He said the reactions have been “quite funny” since he never expected the reception he has received.

Aberdeen Performing Arts shared Mr Rose’s recreation on the official social media page.

A statement online said: “We were on astonished to see the model Matthew Rose has made of HMT in the computer game The Sims.

“The detail is amazing and he assures us it even has the correct number of seats.

“Thanks for taking the time to recreate our theatre Matthew, it’s incredible.”

As for his advice to people during these uncertain times, Mr Rose said he finds speaking to people, especially his students, has helped him cope.

He added: “I suppose what’s keeping me going is still my pupils and seeing them during their lessons, especially since I teach lots of different ages.”

