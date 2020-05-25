Video: Aberdeen singer lifts spirits during Covid-19 lockdown

An Aberdeen singer is bringing cheer into the homes of people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sandy Davidson has been taking requests and recording his own versions of popular songs from his home in Danestone.

The 73-year-old is no stranger to the music having fronted The Facells band in the 1970s, which supported the likes of Lulu and Del Shannon.

During the coronavirus crisis he has been keeping busy by singing a number of different hits and posting the video footage on his Facebook page every morning.

The Green, Green grass of Home by Tom Jones, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and Unchained Melody by the Everly Brothers are among the songs he has covered in recent days.

Sandy said he started to singing to make sure his voice was ready for the lifting of restrictions when he could start performing once again.

He said before lockdown was implemented he built a summer house and uses that for his musical ventures.

Sandy said: “I’ve been on the band scene plus solo entertainment for 50 odd years. So I’ve been around a wee while.

“Pre-lockdown I built myself a wee summer house and I’ve got a facility for recording stuff.

“I just sit my iPhone up and record it. I decided one day to record them and put them up every day.

“Through the years I’ve met loads of people and I am well known face in Aberdeen.

“I get some requests for songs I’ve never sung in my life before but I just try and do my best for it. It is a pleasure for me.

“All the bookings have dried up just with the pubs shut so I just do to keep my hand in with the singing but that is what I do.

“I try and put them out at 10am everyday.”

Hi All miserable day outside hope this cheers you up 🌈 Posted by Sandy Davidson on Sunday, 17 May 2020

Sandy started singing in public when he was 22 and was one of a number of highly-rated singers who held their own on the city music scene.

He was the compere at Ruffles on Diamond Street during the 1970s and worked with many stars, including the Syd Lawrence Orchestra, The Bachelors, The Drifters, Freddie and the Dreamers and the New Seekers.

Sandy worked as a fitter at the Hall Russell shipyard but has never stopped performing and regularly entertains people at the Wild Boar on Belmont Street.

He posts all of his songs here https://www.facebook.com/sandy.davidson.9041