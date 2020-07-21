Aberdeen should use decommissioned oil platform as ‘first class tourist attraction’

Aberdeen should use a giant decommissioned oil platform as a “first class tourist attraction”, according to a long-standing city campaigner.

Bill Skidmore, a 30-year oil veteran, said it is time to “grasp the opportunity” to use a rig, such as Shell’s recently decommissioned Brent Alpha, as a “unique” site for Europe’s oil capital at the new harbour expansion.

Industry body Decom North Sea said the idea has precedent, with the Ocean Star rig-turned-museum in Galveston, and it could drive extra value from assets that would otherwise be scrapped.