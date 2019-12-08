Aberdeen shortlisted in Council of Year awards

Aberdeen City Council has been named as a finalist in a prestigious national award celebrating achievements in local government.

The council is the only Scottish authority to have been shortlisted for the Council of the Year category at the annual LGC Awards.

Aberdeen has also been named as a finalist in the Community Involvement and Campaign of the Year categories. Winners will be revealed next year.

Angela Scott, chief executive of Aberdeen City Council, said the authority was “proud” to be shortlisted.