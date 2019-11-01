Aberdeen shops praised for refusing to sell fireworks to under age volunteer

Aberdeen shops have been praised after council checks showed that every retailer they visited did not sell fireworks to under age children.

A 16-year-old volunteer for the council’s trading standards team tried to buy pyrotechnics from eight different premises.

But every single one carried asked for proof of age and subsequently refused the sale as it is illegal to supply fireworks to anyone under the age of 18.

Trading Standards visiting 18 retailers across the city to make sure nobody was being sold dangerous fireworks ahead of November 5.

The teams inspected premises to ensure that the fireworks are being stored safely and securely, away from possible sources of ignition and damp.

They also checked if there was had the required licence to legally store and sell fireworks and that the fireworks themselves conform to safety standards and carry the CE mark.

Officers also took steps to ensure fireworks are not being sold to under-18s and ensured that businesses clearly display a sign informing customers that they cannot supply fireworks to under 18s.

Fireworks should only be purchased from reputable suppliers and the public are advised to steer well clear of buying fireworks from markets, car-boot sales, or street sellers.

Aberdeen City Council Trading Standards manager Graeme Paton praised city shopkeepers for operating within the rules.

He said: “I am pleased all the shops which were tested checked for proof of age and did not sell to our under age volunteer.

“For some families, it is traditional to buy fireworks and sparklers and watch them light up the sky, but unless you are buying from a reputable retailer, you may get burned in more ways than one.”

Using or buying fireworks illegally can result in a penalty of up to £5,000, six months imprisonment, or both.

Officers will also investigate any reports of fireworks being sold illegally from markets, car boot sales, the back of vans, online, or by social media.

If people know of anyone who is storing or selling fireworks illegally or selling to anyone under the age of 18, they should contact Trading Standards via Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000 or tradingstandards@aberdeencity.gov.uk If people wish to remain anonymous, they can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.